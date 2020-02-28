Rodney Heuett

Husband, dad, Poppo, brother, uncle and cousin, Rodney Steven Heuett and blessed friend to all died peacefully Feb. 8, 2020, at home surrounded by family in Flagstaff.
Rod was an avid hunter, outdoorsman, welder, carpenter, electrician and jack of all trades. He is retired from U.S. West after 30 years of service. And served in the U.S. Coast Guard.
Rod was preceded in death by the love of his life, Mary Sue (Ashby) Heuett. They were married March 14, 1958.
This union was blessed with four children; son Will Heuett (Linda) of Corning, Iowa; daughters, Wendy (Clay) Stazenski of Prescott, Conni (Dannie) Beckett of Flagstaff and Robin (Scott) Wederski of Prescott.
Rod is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; brothers Arlen (Pat) Heuett of Pinetop, and Jerry (Joyce) Heuett of Glendale.
He was also preceded in death by his mother, Audrey Jane (Peck) Heuett and father George Heuett.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Norvel Owens Mortuary, 914 E Route 66 in Flagstaff. The family would like to also express their thanks for the wonderful care provided by Northern Arizona Hospice of Flagstaff. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rod’s name.
Memories and condolences can be shared with family direct or online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
