Rodney Lilly

Rodney Max Lilly, 70, died Sunday morning, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home in Eagar. He was born Dec, 27, 1948, in McNary, to Max C. Lilly and Freda Veon Penrod Lilly.
Rodney was known for his incredible work ethic and wore many hats over his 70 years, including, butcher, logger, heavy equipment operator, truck driver, saw mill owner and rancher.
Rodney is survived by his loving wife (childhood sweetheart), Laura Laveda Power Lilly. They were married, June 10, 1967 at The First Baptist Church in Chandler.
He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Rodney Tyrone (Harley) Lilly of Gold Beach, Oregon; Tammi Lyn (Kevin) Hilkins of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Terri Ann (John) Charles of Tucson; Trisha Kay (Chris) Gasper of El Mirage; sister Joan Ellen Marshall of Port Orchard, Washington; brothers: Kurt C. Lilly of Lakeside; Mark Wallace Lilly of Williams; 22 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Judy Lynn Newman, Janice Dolly Duke, brother Kent C. Lilly and son Timothy Shane Lilly.
A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Burnham Mortuary in Eagar. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at The First Southern Baptist Church, Springerville, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow funeral services at the Lakeside Cemetery at 2 p.m.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Rodney’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar handled arrangements
