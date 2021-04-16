Rodney Reed, 66, of Mesa, died on April 9, 2021, from injuries suffered in a car wreck in Mesa.
He was born on Nov. 18, 1955, in Provo, Utah.
He grew up in and graduated from Snowflake H.S. in 1974, served a mission to San Antonio, Texas, majored in history at MCC, and retired after 31 years from O’Connor Elementary School in Mesa.
He was sealed to his best friend and wife of 33 years, his four children, spoiling his grandkids, reading, writing short stories and poems, fishing, gardening, watching sports and serving the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his mother Betty Lou and is survived by his wife Charlene, father Ronald E. (Diana) Reed, siblings Russell (Neena) Reed, Randal (Peggy) Reed, Michelle (Michael) Dontas, and Cassanda (Scott) Stevens, children Chad Kennedy (fiancé Duygu Buyrukçu), Roxanne (Jared) Harris, Jacob (Katy) Reed Chyanne (Glenn) Johnson and four beautiful grandchildren.
Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 16 and a family viewing from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on April 17 at Bunker Family Funeral Chapel, 3529 E. University Drive in Mesa. A funeral will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Alta Mesa LDS Stake Center at 5350 E. McLellan Road in Mesa.
Please accept our sincere gratitude for all the prayers, support, love and more.
Arrangements by Bunker Family Funeral Chapel, Mesa.
