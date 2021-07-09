Rodney Rugg

Rodney Fredrick Rugg, 94, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 in Eagar. He was born April 25, 1927 in Holland, Michigan, the son of Ray Fredrick Rugg and Clara Belle Knight.
Rodney served his country in the United States Navy during WWII from 1945-1947 and the Korean War from 1951-1952. He was a Forester for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, retiring in 1984.
Rodney will be laid to rest in the Reed City Cemetery in Reed City, Michigan.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Rodney’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.