Roger Parkinson Smith passed away on November 11, 2022 in Provo, Utah. He is survived by his wife, Jessie Robin Tanner Smith; his daughter, Jessie “Morgan” Smith Hardin (Joshua Lawrence Hardin); and five grandchildren: Logan Tanner Hardin, Bradley Lawrence Hardin, Jacob Lloyd Hardin, Wesley Joshua Hardin, and Clara Jessie Hardin. He was preceded in death by his son, Tanner Parkinson Smith.
Roger was born in Oakland, California on August 6, 1948. His parents were Boyd Carpenter Smith and Erma Parkinson Lloyd Smith. He is survived by one brother, Boyd Charles Smith, Palo Alto, California. His ancestors were pioneers who crossed the plains to Utah and left a great legacy for him to follow. He had a great love for his family including all of his nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins.
Roger spent his early years in Piedmont, California, Cedar City, Utah, and when he was eight the family moved to Palo Alto, California. After his graduation from Palo Alto High School in 1966, he attended Brigham Young University. He then served a two-year Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Central Germany. Following his mission, he completed his studies and graduated from Brigham Young University.
In 1975 he married Jessie Robin Tanner in the Mesa Arizona Temple. They made their home in Scottsdale, Arizona and Roger became a real estate broker and general contractor. He worked for several real estate development companies in the Phoenix area and then became self-employed and built custom homes in Scottsdale, Pinnacle Peak and Phoenix. His real estate company was named Coyote Real Estate, and he sold many lots located in Nutrioso, Arizona.
Roger had many interests and hobbies. While living in Roseville, California for five years, he compiled and sold an Aerial Photograph Atlas for the greater Sacramento area to many cities and real estate and development companies. He purchased a PlasmaCam and started a business where he made metal art and sold it to a variety of different companies. He also created a fishing map for Utah and the White Mountains in Arizona and sold the maps to many sporting goods stores.
During his life he held many positions in his church. One of his favorite callings was Scout Master. He worked for years helping many young men achieve their goal of being an Eagle Scout. He was also a District Commissioner for the Theodore Roosevelt Council.
Roger was known for his positive approach to life. He was kind and friendly to everyone. For the last 20 years of his life, he had many medical problems and he continued to be an inspiration to family members and his friends. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed and we look forward to when we will see him again.
