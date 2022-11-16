Roger Parkinson Smith passed away on November 11, 2022 in Provo, Utah. He is survived by his wife, Jessie Robin Tanner Smith; his daughter, Jessie “Morgan” Smith Hardin (Joshua Lawrence Hardin); and five grandchildren: Logan Tanner Hardin, Bradley Lawrence Hardin, Jacob Lloyd Hardin, Wesley Joshua Hardin, and Clara Jessie Hardin. He was preceded in death by his son, Tanner Parkinson Smith.

Roger was born in Oakland, California on August 6, 1948. His parents were Boyd Carpenter Smith and Erma Parkinson Lloyd Smith. He is survived by one brother, Boyd Charles Smith, Palo Alto, California. His ancestors were pioneers who crossed the plains to Utah and left a great legacy for him to follow. He had a great love for his family including all of his nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.