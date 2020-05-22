Roger Stevens

Roger Clinton Stevens passed into the arms of the Lord on May 15, at the age of 83 in Show Low, with his family and friends by his side. He was born in 1936 in Stockbridge, Michigan to Clinton and Glenadine Stevens. As a child he liked to hunt and fish. He graduated from Stockbridge High School where he played on the baseball team, sang in the choir and performed in several plays. After high school he worked as a carpenter. He married Marjorie in 1956 and they had four children. In 1964 the family moved to Tucson, and he worked as a security officer, armored truck driver, computer installer, welder and gunsmith.
Raising a family in Arizona, he continued to hunt and fish and was a member of the Tucson Mountain Men and was highly involved in competition shooting. He loved spending time in Reddington Pass and the White Mountains.
Roger was preceded in death by his father, mother, older sister, Shirley Campbell and half-sister, Wiletta Hafner. He was a loving husband to Marge for 63 years and a great father to his four children: Roger (Karen) Stevens, Glenda (Vern) Hardee, Jeff (Vickie) Stevens and Lloyd (Brenda) Stevens.
He is survived by his wife, four children, nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and his sister Lori (Ron) Fredona of Tucson.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date due to the current virus situation.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
