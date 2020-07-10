Roland Ethelbah

Roland Orlando Ethelbah passed Friday, June 5, 2020, In Mesa, Maricopa County, Arizona. He was 58 years old. Roland was born on December 2, 1961 to his parents Nelson Lloyd & Winona Chester Ethelbah in Gallup, McKinley County, New Mexico.
In 1981, Roland began working for the Bureau of Indian Affairs in the Game & Fish Department as a game warden, He also was a diesel mechanic and he was the shop foreman at the time of his passing. He loved nature and being outdoors for which he became one of the best hunting guides the state of Arizona has ever seen. He led and guided hundreds of hunters over the years including George Strait. For many of those hunters, they considered the hunting trips with Roland to be their most successful.
Roland loved his children. He was an excellent father. He taught them the importance of life. He was a man who adored his grandchildren and was very proud of his family.
His Children: Loranda Ethelbah, Yolanda Ethelbah, Amanda Ethelbah (decreased in 2008), Theodore Ethelbah Grandchildren: Shilo Kane, Kaitlyn Betoney, Ty Goseyun, Christian Ethelbah, Brother: Gilbert Cerferno Ethelbah; and A Niece: Serafina Ethelbah.
Roland’s viewing took place from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M., on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Owens Livingston Mortuary-White Mountain Chapel in Show Low, Arizona. The graveside service took place 9:00 A.M., Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Family Plot Cemetery in Sanders, Arizona where he was laid to rest alongside his grandmother, Ida Amanda Chester.
Roland Orlando Ethelbah was one of a kind, who well be missed by all who knew him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.