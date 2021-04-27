Romola Lerma passed away on April 15, 2021. She was born May 22, 1922 and raised by Adelida and Dave Smith. She was married for 65 years to Paul Lerma and was an excellent mother and grandmother to 6 children, 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary, Holbrook.
To view the full obituary please go to www.owenslivingstonmortuary" www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
