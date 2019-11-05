Ronald Bateman

Ronald G. Bateman, 82, died Oct. 27, 2019. He was born Oct. 29, 1936, in Tucson, to parents, Ronald and Florence (Naegle) Bateman of St. David. Ron was the second child of four. His siblings are Lucille and twin brothers, Connie (Conrad) and Calvin. Ron worked for the Forest Service after high school. He served an LDS mission in Mexico, and then attended college at the University of Arizona.
Ron married Shella Anderson of Pomerene, Sept. 11, 1959, in the Mesa Temple. They had seven children and raised six. Ron spent several years in the rodeo - bull riding, bronc riding, and bulldogging. He won All-Around-Cowboy in 1956. Ranching and farming became Ron's way of life, and he especially loved riding and breaking horses. He spent all those years teaching his children how to be honest and taught them how to work hard. As a family, they spent time together camping, riding, hunting and many other outdoor activities.
He is survived by his children, Paula (Jim-deceased) Lopez, Brenda (Tim) Kuchar, Ronda (Lonnie) Lopez, Cinda (Chris) Farrer, Ronny Bateman, Justin (Tricia) Bateman. Siblings - Lucille Duke, Connie (Gail) Bateman, Calvin (Julia) Bateman; 25 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shella Bateman and infant son Timothy Bateman.
Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, Taylor Stake Center West Willow Lane in Taylor. A viewing will be held prior to services from 9-10:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, with services following at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at the Shumway Cemetery.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To send your condolences to the Bateman family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.