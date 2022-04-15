Ronald “Ron” Micheal Bettis of Taylor, Arizona passed peacefully in his home surrounded by family on December 17,2021.

Ron was born August 14, 1946, in Des Moines, Iowa to Audrey and Melvin Bettis.

Ron is survived by his wife of 45 years Debi Baker Bettis. Three daughters, Tammy (Darrell) Gibson, Cyndi K. (Rick) Austin and LaDawn (Mark) Williams. Twelve grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Graveside services will be held April 23rd at 11:00 am at Reed Hatch Cemetery in Taylor, Arizona.

