Ronald Bingham

Ronald James Bingham was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 29, 1961 to Elaine (Irish) Bingham and Robert Bingham.
Ronald skyrocketed to heaven on Jan. 13, 2021. He loved space exploration and followed SpaceX rocket launches. He was very knowledgeable about astronomy events that occurred monthly. We are planning to put some of his ashes on a rocket.
He is survived by his children, Sandra and James, his wife of 24 years, Suzann (Krall) Bingham and their three boys; Benjamin, Brian and Brenden; sisters, Nancy, Margaret (Peg) and Jan; and brothers; John and Mark.
Ron and Suzy met in 1995 at a singles’ group computer dating location. They met at Rustler’s Roost; Ron’s number was not on her card. He introduced himself and proceeded to write his number on the card. They danced and had a great time. Afterwards they went to Denny’s. Before each of them went out that night: Ron’s daughter was in Australia, so he decided to go out. Suzy was working at Mesa Parks and Rec., at lunch that day, the people were asking her about dating and boyfriends. When she went home her sister was sitting on the couch with her boyfriend and they started asking “Why don’t you date, why don’t you ever go out?” So, armed with a can of food to donate, and her destination in mind, she headed out. She left them sitting on the couch and headed for Rustler’s Roost. They were married on Maui in June 1996.
Ronald was a great father, dedicated to his wife and family; he was honorable, kind, caring, and generous and willing to help friends with computer needs. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
