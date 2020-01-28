Ronald Bouchard

Ronald George Bouchard died Jan. 13, 2020. Ron was born July 29, 1935, in New York City, New York, where he spent his childhood before entering the Navy in 1956, serving his country for 21 years. Ron spent most of his adult life in Florida until retirement, after which he moved out West, residing in Concho, since 1999.
Ron is survived by his wife, Zuma Bouchard of Arizona; children: George Bouchard (Nellie) and Yvonne Bouchard, from his first marriage to Sheril Pruitt; and his granddaughter Allison Bouchard.
He was predeceased by his parents, William Ellis Bouchard and Harriett Hartwick Bouchard and brother William Francis Bouchard.
Throughout his life Ron enjoyed a spirited political debate, was proud of serving his country in the Navy, attending Navy reunions with his shipmates, collecting/restoring antique cars and attending car shows. He liked to keep active, going out each day for a drive in one of his antique cars, socializing at the local coffee shop, making calls and writing letters to his friends and shipmates. His sparkling commentary about current events and politics will be missed by all who knew him.
Interment will be at New Smyrna Beach-Edgewater Cemetery in Florida, at a later date.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
