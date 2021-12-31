Ronald Bremer

In loving memory of Ronald M. Bremer, who at 84 years old completed his journey on December 21, 2021, at his home in Pinetop AZ, with his loving daughters by his side, along with his beloved dogs.
His journey began in Washington State in 1937 and took him to Oregon at a young age. At 18 he traveled to Redding California, where he met the love of his life Patsy Barnes. Many dances later they were married in 1957. They moved to the Bay area of California and started raising 3 children. From there they went to South Lake Tahoe and spent many years enjoying the mountain life. Camping, fishing, cross country skiing, hiking and meeting new friends. In his 40’s he took his family and moved to the island of Saipan, working for the US government. He again enjoyed life this time as an islander, deep sea fishing, beachcombing, cookouts, exploring, photography and meeting new friends. Returning to the states after a few years he moved to Reno Nevada briefly and then moved his family to Turlock California, where he resided for many years working for both the city of Turlock and the city of Hughson California. He thought he would retire in the White Mountains of Arizona and moved to Pinetop Arizona around 1995. He volunteered at the Chamber of Commerce for Pinetop/Lakeside for several years and again made many friends. He continued working throughout his retirement and got his real estate license at 73 years old but decided sales was not for him. He finally retired from Arizona Realty at 82 years old to stay home to take care of his wife.
He leaves behind his wife of 65 years and the love of his life, Patricia Bremer (Patsy Barnes), his 2 daughters Candi Brazil of Pinetop and Laura (Philip) Pimentel of Hughson CA, 8 grandchildren, Jason (Shelly) Pershing, Brandon (Vicki) Pershing of Show Low AZ, Andrew Pimentel, David Pimentel, Sara (Trent) Viant, Jordan, Julian & Tyler Bremer of California. 3 great grandchildren Rae, Trinity & Mason Pershing of Arizona. And Barry’s fiancée Mosty.
He had many friends near and far and remembered each one fondly.
His final journey reunited him with the apple of his eye, his son, Barry Keith Bremer.
No services are scheduled. Remember him with love for one another.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.