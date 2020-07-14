Ronald Finch Sr

Ronald “Tommy” Thomas Finch, Sr., 85, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Mesa. He was born December 29, 1934 in Eagar, the son of William Clyde Finch and Pearl Norton Finch. He was the sixth of fourteen children.
Tommy grew up in a large and loving family. He and his brothers had the whole White Mountains as their playground and they knew it well.
Tommy went to school at Eagar Elementary and Round Valley High School, with a short stint in Mesa. He loved sports and excelled at them and at one time was a golden glove boxer. He was the business owner of Finch Cabinets for over 40 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to play golf.
Tommy had a strong testimony of the gospel. He was a true patriot and loved his country!
Tommy is survived by his children, Pamela J. (Bruce) White, Ronald Thomas (Danna) Finch, Melody D. (Max) Sadler, Christopher Finch, Candy L. (Bill) London, Thomas R. (Kim) Finch; 16 grandchildren and 35 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and children, Lonnie Joe and Roxanne and siblings, William Clyde Jr., Betty, James “Jim”, Rulon, Aurther and Daniel. His oldest brother Vurrell passed away 3 days after Tommy.
“Tommy”, “Dad”, “Grandpa”, “Great Grandpa” was loved so very much and will be missed!
Graveside services were held Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Tommy’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
