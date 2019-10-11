Ronald Greene

Ronald Anthony Greene, 87, of Show Low, died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, surrounded by his family in Show Low. He was born April 27, 1932, in Central City, Pennsylvania to the late Earl D. and Katherine (Andrews) Greene.
Ronald was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving from 1947-1950 before being honorably discharged. He had a deep love of country but above all his love of his Lord and Savior came first. He was a member of the St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Show Low, where he served in many capacities. He was the director of the Extraordinary Eucharist Ministers of both St. Rita’s in Show Low and St. Mary’s in Pinetop. He was also a Chairman on the Pastoral Staff.
Ronald was a retired fire fighter with the City of Phoenix Fire Department, where he retired as an engineer after 20 years. He was one of the first EMT to be certified in the State of Arizona in 1974. It wasn’t until his later years in life that he shared his many stories of his heroism to his family. He received many awards and accolades from various Governs of Arizona during his time as a firefighter/EMT and truly held many lives in his hands. He was also a member of the International Association of Fire Fighters and served as a member of the Lakeside Fire District Board in the '80s.
His hobbies included gun and knife collecting but his love of God was more than anything.
He is survived by his children, Michael (Elaine) Greene, Karen Mountford, Stephanie (Kent) McQuillan, Angie (Mike) Dalessandri, Deanna (Fred) Padilla and Jacqueline (Nate) Day; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and his Mexican Red Head Parrot, Samantha Lupé Greene.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Emily; sons-in-law, Jeff Mountford and Jimbo England.
The recitation of the holy rosary will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Rita’s Catholic Church, 1400 E. Owens in Show Low with the mass of Christian burial to follow at 3 p.m.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
