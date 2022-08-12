Ron Henkle

Ron Henkle

Ronald Edwin Henkle of Show Low, AZ, passed peacefully on June 7th, 2022 having just celebrated his 89th birthday. Born to Gus and Eulavee Henkle on June 3rd, 1933 in Chillicothe, MO, he was raised in a loving Christian home instilling strong and unwavering faith he would maintain throughout his lifetime. Ron was drafted into the US Army and proudly served our country in the Korean War. These experiences would shape the disciplined, selfless, and high character man that encapsulated Ron.

On the night of New Year’s Eve 1957, Ron met the love of his life, Marilyn. Although arriving at a dance with other dates, the chemistry between the two was unignorable. Ron escorted his date safely home, then returned to the dance to share a midnight kiss with his Cinderella. The two would marry August 11th 1957 in Missouri. Together they shared three children: Steven, Dana, and Donald.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.