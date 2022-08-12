Ronald Edwin Henkle of Show Low, AZ, passed peacefully on June 7th, 2022 having just celebrated his 89th birthday. Born to Gus and Eulavee Henkle on June 3rd, 1933 in Chillicothe, MO, he was raised in a loving Christian home instilling strong and unwavering faith he would maintain throughout his lifetime. Ron was drafted into the US Army and proudly served our country in the Korean War. These experiences would shape the disciplined, selfless, and high character man that encapsulated Ron.
On the night of New Year’s Eve 1957, Ron met the love of his life, Marilyn. Although arriving at a dance with other dates, the chemistry between the two was unignorable. Ron escorted his date safely home, then returned to the dance to share a midnight kiss with his Cinderella. The two would marry August 11th 1957 in Missouri. Together they shared three children: Steven, Dana, and Donald.
Ron was a supportive, caring and loving father. Many weekends were spent camping and hiking as a family, creating wonderful memories that would have great influence in the future.
Professionally, Ron enjoyed a successful career with IBM beginning in Boulder, CO and retiring in Tucson, AZ in 1987 at the age of 53.
Ron and Marilyn’s shared love of the mountains lead them to buy a cabin in Show Low in 1984 where they spent all of their free time fixing and improving it, ultimately building their dream house on the property where they lived together until Marilyn’s passing April 13th, 2002.
After Marilyn’s passing, Ron volunteered his time to his church community and would become a founding member of Porter Mountain Fellowship in Lakeside, AZ. He served on several committees, the building committee being one he much enjoyed.
Left to cherish his memory are his three children: son Steve and wife Debbie, their children Christopher and Kimberly, and four great grandchildren; Maddilyn, Abigail, Gabrielle, Oliver; daughter Dana and husband Dave, their children Darci and Daniel; and son Don; Ron’s brother Wally and wife Diane. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Marilyn, and by his brother Jim Henkle.
Ron will be placed next to Marilyn on August 11th 2022, their 65th wedding anniversary, in Show Low, Arizona.
