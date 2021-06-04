Ronald Major

Ronald David Major, 79, of Lakeside, passed away May 17, 2021. He was born in 1941 to Helen Major (Mitchel) and Arthur Murray in Carlsbad, New Mexico.
Ron was an avid hunter, hiker, biker, cross-country skier, camper, wild mushrooms forager, and occasional fisherman. Ron served the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council from 1997-2001, was a charter member of the T.R.A.C.K.S organization, was it's third president serving 6 years.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents, his step-father Mitchel, brother Robert Murry, wife Catherine. He survived by his son, Dr. Rafael Major (Robin), three step-children: Robert Chidister (Diane), Ronald Chidister and Lynda Subject, 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren.
Services will be 2 p.m. at the White Mountain Nature Center on June 9, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent on his behalf to:
White Mountain Nature Center
P.O. Box 581
Pinetop, Arizona 85935-0581.
