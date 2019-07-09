Ronald Marshall

Ronald A. Marshall, 84, of Snowflake, died peacefully July 4, 2019, surrounded by family at his home. He was born in Snowflake on May 3, 1935.
Ronald attended schools in Snowflake, Arizona, and Searchlight, Nevada, and returned to Snowflake for his junior and senior years. There he met the love of his life, Thelma Gosage. They were married August 20, 1954. They remained together in Snowflake for 61 years until her death in 2015; now they are reunited.
Ronald was preceded in death by his loving wife, Thelma; son, Todd and granddaughter, Desarae.
He is survived by daughter, Benda (Don); grandson, Jeremy (Theresa); 2 great-grandchildren, Logan and TeraShae; brothers Alver and Richard and sisters, Dena, Linda and Connie.
A viewing will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, from 10 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. at the Owens Livingston Mortuary - Heritage Chapel, 84 E. 19th S., Snowflake. Graveside services will be held 11 A.M at the RV “Mike” Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, we invite you to visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.