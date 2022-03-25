Ronald Smith

Ronald Kay Smith, age 75, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on March 16, 2022, in Snowflake, Arizona. He was born on December 20, 1946, in Snowflake, Arizona to the late Jesse M. and Marvel (Bailey) Smith. He was the youngest of 10 children. He was a twin to his brother, Donald Ray, who passed away a few weeks after birth. Ron grew up in Snowflake and graduated from Snowflake High School where he lettered in basketball. He was also voted “best dancer” in high school. Ron enjoyed all sports throughout his life, including basketball, softball, racquetball, and even ping pong. He learned to be a great racquetball player. Ron loved playing racquetball so much, that he built a court in his back yard. Ron played racquetball almost daily, and made many lifelong friends playing racquetball, which he cherished throughout his life. He was extremely competitive, and rarely lost a game.
After high school, he was called on a two-and-a-half-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to Germany. When he returned from his mission, he met his sweetheart, Rhonda Valee Willis, while working at Skaggs drug store in Mesa. They were married in the Mesa Arizona Temple of the Church of the Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on October 17, 1969. They later moved to Snowflake, where they raised their six children. Ron served in many church callings including Bishop and Stake President in the Snowflake Arizona Stake. Along with his wife, he truly loved the people of this community! While in Snowflake, he and his brother, Buck Smith, started Smith Moulding Inc in 1980. They worked side by side for over 20 years and built a successful business.
Ron loved his family and would write them letters often expressing his feelings of gratitude and love. He cherished his heritage and wanted to be like his dad. Ron had many great examples to look up to in his life, including his parents, brothers and sisters, church leaders and others who believed and followed the Savior, Jesus Christ. Ron loved his children and grandchildren and had a close, personal relationship with each of them. He was a great listener and very wise in his counsel to his children and to others in his callings. He truly loved others.
Ron’s posterity includes Kalee (Travis) Tenney, Valee (Dustin) Smith (deceased), Nicole (Brett) Brewer, Kristi (Doug) Chlarson, Brittney Smith, Matthew (Kaylee) Smith. He has 25 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Rhonda, and his daughter, Valee.
The public visitation and viewing will be from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Centennial Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 175 W. 9th South, in Snowflake, Arizona. An additional viewing will be held from 9:00-10:15 a.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, with funeral service beginning at 10:30 A.M., at the Centennial Stake Center. The concluding service and interment will immediately follow at the R.V. "Mike" Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
Please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary to send condolences.
