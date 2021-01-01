Ronald Spear

Ronald (Red) Keith Spear passed away on December 23, 2020 at his home due to a long battle with a long illness. He was born in Winslow, AZ on August 19, 1959. Throughout his life, he was know as Red to all his family and friends.
Red loved working in the logging woods with his dad. He also loved driving truck, which he did most of his life.
Red is survived by his wife Charlene Gardner, five step-daughters: Katrina (Gary), Amanda (Stephen), Xanthia (Israel), Samantha (Angel), and Rasha (Samuel), 13 grandchildren and eight siblings; brothers Dave Spear (Barbara), Dan Spear (Melissa), Johnny Spear (Monty), and his sisters Ava Garvin (Duke), Nell Petersen (Bob), Sonya Nikolaus (Jon), Laurie Campbell, and Sandy Koury (Shane). Red was preceded in death by his parents John S. Spear, Ruby Davis Spear, two step-daughters Delissa and Cody, as well as numerous extended family and friends.
Services will be at a later date.
