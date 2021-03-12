Ronald Waldorf Sr.

Ronald Clarence Waldorf Sr. of Lakeside, Arizona, peacefully passed away on March 3, 2021, in Show Low, Arizona. He was 84. Ron was born on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1937, in Dillon, Montana, to his parents the late, Morse Rogers and Francis Lillian (Myrick) Waldorf.
Ron graduated college with a Bachelors of Science degree and worked as a pharmacist for Kmart in Show Low for over 20 years.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Waldorf of Lakeside; children, Heidi (Mark) Snyder of Tucson, Ronald (Jennifer) Waldorf Jr. of Kentucky and James (Heidi) Waldorf of San Diego; stepchildren, Lori Mace of Vernon, Kathrine (Robert) VanLuyk of Montana and Susan (Timothy) Pinz of Tucson; grandchildren Taryn, Jordan, Ryan, MaKenna, Carley (Maverick), Emily, Zacharee, Nikolaus, Aaron, Coye, Sage, Kalia, Caitlyn, Camryn, Mindy and Luke; brothers, Lanny (Diane) Waldorf Sr. of Tucson; nephew, Lanny (Jennifer) Waldorf Jr. of Tucson.
He was preceded in death by his son Christopher Morris Waldorf and brother Francis Waldorf.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
