Ronald Winsor Sr

Ronald Dee Windsor, Sr. died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Show Low, Arizona at the age of 84.
He was born on February 22, 1936, to the late Grover Dee and Maurine (LeSueur) Windsor in Bisbee, Arizona. Ronnie grew up in Pima, Arizona and the surrounding area. At 17, he enlisted in the United States Army and served faithfully for 3 years.
On Sept. 21, 1957, Ronnie married Dorothy Ann Peterson in Las Vegas, Nevada. In 1963, their marriage was solemnized in the Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. From 1957 to 1998, Ronnie worked for the Magma Copper Company and BHP Copper Company as a miner, electrician and diesel mechanic. He also ran a successful refrigeration business that helped to support his growing family.
He loved to go fishing and hunting. He vacationed regularly to the White Mountains of Arizona with his parents and, later, his own family. Sheep's Crossing was his favorite place to camp with his family, where they all enjoyed many good times and made sweet memories. Ronnie was a "Champion Archer" and he could actually light a match from 25 yards with a bow and arrow.
Following his retirement, Ronnie and Dorothy moved to Missouri to a place that actually had water and received a lot of rain. Following a back surgery in 1998, Dorothy suffered a disabling stroke that left her unable to walk. Ronnie cared for her every need for more than 18 years, until her death in February of 2017. In 2019, he moved back to Arizona to be closer to his children and grandchildren.
Ronnie was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was proud of his pioneer heritage. He served in many church callings throughout his life including that of Branch President in Fredericktown, Missouri. He was also a temple worker at the St. Louis Temple in Missouri. As a father, he taught his children, by example, the value of hard work and responsibility and to seek for truth in all things.
He is survived by his children: Terry (Denny) Willis, Ronald Dee, Jr. (Eileen) Windsor, Shari Bowman, Mary Ann (Mike) Cruz, Timothy John (Doreen) Windsor, Victoria Windsor; brother, Wendel Joe (Linda) Windsor; sister, Carolyn Sue Barrow; 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Along with his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Eby and a grandson, Charlie Willis.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Ronnie's family is grateful for the many prayers offered up in their behalf.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
