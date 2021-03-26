Ronnie Henson

Ronnie Lee Henson is now with our Heavenly Father on March 2, 2021 at the age of 69. He was born on April 10, 1951 in Mesa, Az to Orville Lee Henson and Emma Lucille Henson. He is survived by two sisters, Cynthia G Barta and Linda R Anderson (Steven C). He was proceeded in death by a brother Gregory W Henson and stepfather Frank Martin Imboden.
Ronnie proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from March 28, 1969 to March 27, 1975.
Certified with an Honorable Discharge as Lance Corporal (E-3).
After the military, he started working for Falcon Plumbing in Mesa as a plumber and stayed with them until he retired.
After that he choose to move full time to his cabin in Nutrioso, located in the beautiful White Mountains, where he could enjoy his passions of fishing and hunting.
A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Monday March 29, 2021 at the Mesa Cemetery - West side entrance off of Country Club. Family and friends are welcome.
May you Rest In Peace Dear Brother!
