Rory Cutter passed away on August 14, 2020 in Whiteriver, Arizona. He was born on September 30, 1981. "Skynerd" was married to Josephine “Bear” Cutter. They have 6 children together: Reanna Rikko Cutter, Jenaya “Pugsly” Cutter, Raeleigh “Senci” Cutter, Lori “Skye” Cutter, Kaiya Irie Cutter and Jerray Deshaun Dazen.
Rory was a family-oriented man who enjoyed his time with his children and wife. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hiking and antler hunting. He was one unique person, there will never be another “Skynerd.” He will be missed. ‘R.I.P., my love’; forever your wife, “Bear.”
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements.
To share condolences with the Cutter family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
