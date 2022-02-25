Rosalie Cline

Rosalie Marlene Cline, of Vernon, AZ passed away peacefully on February 16, 2022, with her children by her side.

Rosalie was born on September 17, 1944, in Cut Bank, MO. She was adopted just shy of her 17th birthday by Betty Lou and Nash Jones in Taylor, AZ.

Survivors include son, Raleigh Cline; daughters, Deanna Kelley and Tammy White; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren;brother, Gary Jones, sister, Patricia Ledbetter, and best friend Kathy Godwin.

She will be forever loved, forever missed, and forever in our hearts!

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

