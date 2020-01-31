Roscoe Pusher Sr., 64, of East Fork, died peacefully January 25, 2020, following a lengthy illness in Phoenix. He was born Oct. 10, 1955, in Whiteriver, to the late Allison and Florence (Bourke) Pusher.
Roscoe worked for the Fort Apache Timber Company (FATCO) now White Mountain Apache Timber Company (WMATCO) for 42 years before an illness forced him to retire in December 2017. He started as a planer before moving to shipping assistance and finally retiring in timber sales.
An avid outdoorsman, Roscoe loved to hunt and fish and was an excellent carpenter. He will be deeply missed by all those whom he dearly loved.
He is survived by his wife, Evalina Pusher; children: Brenda (Julian) Begay, Brando (Annette) Pusher, Felicia Pusher, Roscoe Pusher Jr. and Elliot (Ashley) Pusher; 15 grandchildren; sisters: Alamalee White, Patricia (Euclan) Walker, Selorita Kindelay, Verla Quintero and Bernadine Pusher, as well as many extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Laskey Pusher, Alvin Pusher Sr. and Romaine Pusher.
A two night wake will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the family home, 4200 E. Fork Road. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the Riverside Church in East Fork with the burial to follow in the Manzanita Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
