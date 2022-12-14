Rose Marie Lecours Burton, 74, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at her home in Eagar. She was born October 26, 1948 in Springfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of Gerard D. Lecours and Genevieve Ira Parker.
Rose was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She made all the holidays fun and memorable. She was thoughtful and always decorated, taking extra care and time to make them special.
Rose enjoyed working many years with the Round Valley School District in the Special Education Department, where she spent countless hours helping others. Rose was constantly making crafts and goodies for her grandchildren and the many children she served throughout the school district. She truly loved serving the children. She enjoyed reading, crafting, cooking, baking and chocolate making.
Rose is so important to our family and has left a lasting impact on us. A “rose” is beautiful, elegant and captivating, like our mother. She is truly inspiring to us and will be dearly missed by her family and her puppy.
Rose leaves behind her sweetheart, who she was married to for 54 years, John Wayne Burton Sr., of Eagar. They built a great life together. She is also survived by her son, John Wayne (Carrie) Burton Jr., Ludlow, Massachusetts; daughters, June Brooke, Eagar; Mary Mahoney, Eagar; Rebecca Burton, Springerville; Tiffany (Dwight) Geisler, Eagar; brothers, Paul Lecours, Michaell Sullivan; 17 grandchildren, Randy Brooke, Rachel (Joseph) Garrett, Amber (Jeremiah) Johnson, John C. Burton, Evan Burton, Mackenzie Walsh, Connor Walsh, Brady Walsh, November (Michael) Hale, Sean Mahoney, George Mahoney, Brittany Mahoney, Robert Burton-Baker, Charlie Baker, Murphy Baker, Rose Geisler, Seth Geisler; and seven great-grandchildren, Noah Garrett, Ember Johnson, Brynlee Hale, Kodi Hale, Darian Hale, Alexander Brooke and Azriel Baker.
She was preceded in death by her parent;, brother, George Lecours; and a grandson, Calvin Geisler.
A funeral service will be held Friday, December 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow the services at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Rose’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
