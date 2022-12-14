Rose Marie Lecours Burton, 74, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at her home in Eagar. She was born October 26, 1948 in Springfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of Gerard D. Lecours and Genevieve Ira Parker.

Rose was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She made all the holidays fun and memorable. She was thoughtful and always decorated, taking extra care and time to make them special.

