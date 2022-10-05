Rose Cluff, June 26, 1953 Kingman, Arizona – October 2, 2022 Snowflake, Arizona.
Rose Ann Beecroft (Stamm) Cluff, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, friend passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday morning, October 2, 2022. She was often seen serving so many in and around the community of Snowflake, Arizona. Her constant willing heart has touched so many.
Rose was passionate about her membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She held many callings with her time, seminary teacher, Boy Scouts — Den Mother for many years, YW President, Primary President, Temple Worker, organized cleaning the church house, security check the building, and lastly library worker. Rose wanted to go on a mission, but unfortunately, was not able to due to her ailment. However, the way she served others was a tribute to one being on a mission along with the love she shared.
Born to Merilyn Brewer and Johnny Beecroft, Rose is survived by her husband Klint Cluff along with her three boys, Gerald (Amanda) Stamm, Aaron (Sara) Stamm, and Hubert Stamm. Nine grandchildren John (Angelique) Williamson, Brittany Coats, Mariaha (Sean) Pierro, Victoria, Levi, Sariah, Stacy, Tori, and Samuel Stamm and eight great-grandchildren. Klint’s children, Kashawna Billhardt, Shane Kacy (Liliana), Loren (Donna), Keri (James), Casey (Justin), Kadie (James), Kodie, Melanie (Jessie), Kelly (Joey), 32 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Rose was so grateful for Klint’s children being so kind to her, it meant so much. She loved her nieces and nephews.
She cherished her time with her mother Merilyn Brewer, brothers John Beecroft, Dennis (Sharon) Beecroft, Mary (Cliff ) Wenger (sister-in-law), Dean Melby, Red (Dawn) Melby, Debbie Patton (step-brothers and sister).
Preceded in death by De Lon Melby (father), Howard and Marion Stamm (Elwyn’s parents), Elwyn Robert Stamm (husband), and Lewis and (Carolyn) Stamm (Brother-in-law), Doug Melby (step-brother).
Services for Rose will be Friday, October 7, 2022 at 2 p.m. Services will be graveside at the Pinedale Cemetery, 5446 Oak Ave, Pinedale, Arizona, 85934.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.