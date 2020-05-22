Rose Rollins

Rose Marie Rollins, age 84, passed away peacefully on May 15, and was reunited with many loved ones. She was born on January 4, 1936 to Raymond and Nellie (Ransom) Todd. Rose, who was the first of two girls, was born in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Her early memories are of growing up on her family's farm. She moved to California at an early age, but returned to Wisconsin every year as a child to visit her grandparents, aunts and uncles.
At age 19 she went to Arizona, where her mother lived at the time, and met her future husband Dee Rollins Sr. They were married in 1955. They had 12 Children, eight boys and four girls. Rose and Dee enjoyed spending time at the lake fishing on their pontoon boat and taking trips to Laughlin with the family. She was an amazing cook, and made the best cinnamon rolls and tamales.
Grandma Rose, as she was affectionately known to most, was greatly known for the baby blankets she sewed and loved to deliver them to new babies. Most every grandchild and great-grandchild of hers has a large collection of blankets lovingly made by grandma. She also had a great love for watching sports, baseball in particular, and loved her Diamondbacks. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports as well. She would try her best to make every wrestling match, baseball game, volleyball game or any other sports they were involved in, along with choir concerts and plays, to cheer on all her grandchildren. She said her grandchildren were her life!
Rose is survived by her daughter Janell (John) Hatch, sons Raymond (Karen) Mohoff, Dee W. Rollins Jr., Brian (Stacy) Rollins, Rodney G. Rollins, daughter Velda (Tim) Buchanan, daughter Deeanna (Stuart) Hensley, son Norman (Cheryl) Rollins, niece Cindy (Bud) Williamson, daughter Dikki (Dale) Hughes, Patti Rollins (Mark) daughter in law, and many, many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in Death by her husband Dee W Rollins Sr., daughter and son in law Jackie R. and Keith Perkins, son Mark S. Rollins, son Tracy L. Rollins, and son Darrell S. Rollins.
A viewing will be held at Silver Creek Mortuary on Friday, May 22, from 6-8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23, at 11 a.m. at the Mike Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled the arrangements.
To share condolences with the Rollins family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
