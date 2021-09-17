Roselita Walker went to be with the Lord on September 11, 2021 at her home in Whiteriver, AZ after a long battle with illness. She was born on September 15, 1955 to the late Cora & Leslie Walker Sr. in Whiteriver, AZ.
A wake will be held on September 20, 2021 at 10 am at 1213 A-80 Tank Rd in Whiteriver, AZ. The funeral will be on September 21, 2021 at 1pm at the Whiteriver Assembly of God Church.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Walker Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.