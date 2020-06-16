Rosemarie Sable

Rosemarie A. Sable, 74, a resident of Show Low, past away peacefully in the arms of her family on May 30, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois.
Rose was a retired nurse, a career that spanned 35 years.
She is survived by her step-children, Laura, Lynn and Mary; grandchildren, Jaime, Jill and Jolene; great-grandchildren, Shelby, Mattison, Morghan, Lake and Lynleigh; great-great-granddaughter, Harper; niece, Pattie; great-niece, Roxie; sister-in-law, Gloria Kopshever with many nieces, nephews and their families as well as a very special group of friends which she loved very much.
Rose was full of life and had a heart of gold. She enjoyed her nursing life and caring for others. Her puppy “Lilly” meant the world to her. She enjoyed life and was a wonderful cook. Her favorite pastime was at the casino where she always had so much fun.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Louis and Marie Wenzl; her best friend and loving husband, Paul Sable.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Science Care, 21410 N. 19th Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85027 in her name.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
