Rosemary Burnette

Rosemary Thompson Burnette entered eternal rest on September 16, 2020 at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born to Ramsey and Eugenia Cromwell on December 1, 1963 in Whiteriver, Arizona.
Mary was loved by all whom she met and no matter what or where, she had her biggest smile. She was a strong, loving, caring and funny lady. Everywhere you saw her she was with her grandkids. She was the best Grandmother/Mom ever. Rose was employed as a forestry technician in the Forestry Development Section of BIA Forestry from 1990 to 2005. Rose also went on fire assignments across the western United States as a member of a Type II Fire Crew.
Rosemary is survived by her daughters, Tayah Joy and Nicaela Joy; parents, Ramsey Cromwell Sr. and Eugenia Cromwell; brothers, Ellison (Edith) Thompson, Dewayne Cromwell Sr. and Ramsey Cromwell Jr. and sister: Sophia (Anslem) Lewis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harris Burnette.
A viewing will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop, Arizona. The graveside service will be held at the Canyon Day Cemetery on Saturday, September 16, 2020 at 10 a.m.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop.
If you wish to share condolences with the Burnette Family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.