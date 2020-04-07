Rosemary Murphy, 84, a 49 year resident of the White Mountains, died April 1, at Solterra Senior Living, Lakeside.
She was born, Feb. 15, 1936 in Burton, Michigan.
She was self employed as an owner and operator of Murphy True Values in Springerville and Lakeside and of South Fork Guest Ranch, Greer.
She is survived by her sons, David Murphy (Linda), Dan Murphy, Craig Murphy, Casey Murphy; daughters Cyndie Hilbert (Jeff), Caryn Murphy; grandchildren, Katie ODell (Casey), Kris Murphy (Irina), Jennifer Murphy, Scott Murphy, Cristal Sumerlin (Tyson), Jessica Mattison (Garron), Cody Murphy( Kennedie), Cassey Drew (Shane), Marlen Mankus (Ryan), Caitlyn Mathers, Cameron Murphy; great grandchildren, Carl Murphy, Joy Murphy, Bree Murphy, Taylor Murphy, Joshua Murphy, Adelaide Odell, Sydney Odell, Chloe Murphy, Tristen Sumerlin, Adelyn Sumerlin, Westyn Murphy, Avery Murphy, Maddison Mankus, Aaliyah Mathers.
Funeral arrangements, in lieu of flowers, send donations in Rosemary's name to White Mountain Hospice Foundation, c/o Compassus Hospice 1789 W. Commerce Dr., Lakeside, Arizona, 85929
