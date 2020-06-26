Rosemary Spettigue

Rosemary Carrol Spettigue, 72, passed away Wednesday, June 24, in St. Johns. She was born August 8, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of August Richter and Katherine Kacheris Richter.
Rosemary was a devout follower of Jesus Christ. During her lifetime she was a corrections officer for the Arizona Dept. of Corrections for 8 years, she was a United States Army Veteran, a police officer in Chicago, Illinois, a detention officer for Cook County Jail and she ran a dairy farm for many years in Wisconsin.
She is survived by her husband, William R. Spettigue, St. Johns; son, Travis Hemphill, New Jersey; brothers, Augustine Richter and Pete Richter and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Rosemary’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
