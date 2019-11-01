Rosie Reed (Quintaine)

Rosie Vivian Reed (Quintaine), 80, of Concho (44 years) died Oct. 20, 2019, of natural causes in Concho. She was born May 31, 1939, in Fireball, California.
Rosie was a loving cook.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Sissy) Butler (Moran) and son-in-law John Carns of Concho; son Richard (Bo) Moran and (Kulia) of Monee, Illinois; granddaughter Amanda McGarry (Butler) and Terry McGarry of Jacksonville, Florida; sister Betty Davis of Oregon and several nephews and nieces of Washington.
She was preceded in death by her mother Goldie Quintaine (1987) and father James P. Quintaine (1968) and several brothers and sisters.
The family held a quiet celebration of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.