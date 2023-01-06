Roslyn Michelle Henson passed away in Winslow, Arizona on January 3rd, 2023. Michelle was born on January 28th, 1963, to Carol and David Rogers.

Michelle is survived by mother, Carol Policy; children, Roslyn Cherie Garcia, John Guin III and Jessi Harvey; siblings, Michael Rogers and Tim Rogers, Marie Hayes; and 13 grandchildren.

