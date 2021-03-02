Ross Davey Susan, 85, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 21, 2021 in Lakeside, Arizona. Ross was born on May 8, 1935 in Cedar Creek, Arizona to Martin and May (Ball) Susan.
Ross attended the Cedar Creek Day School and then received his diploma at the Theodore Roosevelt School. He attended Haskell Junior College in Lawrence, Kansas where he received certification in plumbing and electrical maintenance. Upon returning to the Fort Apache Indian Reservation, Ross was a police officer for the White Mountain Apache Tribe. He also worked in Tribal Maintenance and for the BIA Facilities Management at the Fort Apache Agency, and the BIA Facilities Management in San Carlos Agency where he retired. His daughters remember him as a real-life cowboy ranching and roping for the Cedar Creek Cattle Association.
Ross Susan is survived by his daughters Renata (Susan) Dude, Norma Susan, Margelynn Susan, Ruthie (Susan) Lupe, and Gwendolyn (Susan) Billy. Sons, Philander Susan, Aaron Antonio, Leon Zahgotah, and Presley Bonito. Sister Ola (Susan) Declay. He had many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was a loving father, grandfather, and a friend to many. He is preceded in death by his wife Audrey (Antonio) Susan and daughter Betsy (Susan) Altaha, his brothers Davis, Vernon, and Kenneth Susan and sisters Mary Fall, Martha Harris, Ruby Young and Marlene Declay.
A viewing was held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at the Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop, Arizona. A burial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Mourning Dove Cemetery in Cedar Creek, Arizona.
The family expresses gratitude to the people at Haven-Lakeside Care Center for their loving care and support during his final days and a sincere appreciation to the Silver Creek Mortuary for their service.
