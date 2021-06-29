Rowena Martin

Rowena Burgess Martin, 85, a resident of Bakersfield, California, passed away, Sunday, June 20, 2021 in Eagar. She was born July 15, 1935, the daughter of Deral Burgess and Angeline Skousen.
Rowena is survived by her sons, David P. Martin, Donald E. Martin, Deral L. Martin, daughter, Debra K (Tim) Bell, only granddaughter, Sara D. Bell, all of Bakersfield, California, brothers, Deral Wayne (Julie) Burgess, Colorado Springs, Colorado; sisters, Kathie B. Hatch, Orem, Utah; Norma B. (Chris) Coddington, Eagar; and sister-in-law, Marcia Martin, Fresno, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Paul O. Martin, daughter, Denise R. Martin, in-laws, Earl and Verda Nelson Martin, brothers-in-law, Anthony Hatch, Mike Martin and sister-in-law, Patricia Horn.
Funeral services will be held in Bakersfield, California where she will be laid to rest at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Rowena’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
