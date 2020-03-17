Rowena Rustin-Daniels

Rowena Rose Rustin-Daniels went to be with the Lord March 5, 2020 in Mesa. She was born March 14, 1966, to Johnny Rustin and Beatrice Zahgotah.
Rowena was a loving mother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed.
Rowena is survived by her mother, Beatrice; sisters: Josephine (Gary) Alchesay, Jolena (Bryan) Baha and Rogina Rustin; brother: Bruce Rustin; daughters: Danyelle Daniels and Rickaya Daniels; sons: Jeff, Tony and Fredrick Daniels; and grandchildren: Ami, Allie and Lyoto Wycliffe; Dahani, Elliana and Audrey Daniels and Crystal and Hailey Colelay.
She was preceded in death by her father, Johnny Rustin; daughter Rena Camille Daniels; brother Elmer Rustin and sisters Janella Jim & Jackie Rustin.
The viewing and funeral will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday March 14, at the North Fork Miracle Church in Whiteriver, with the service following at 1 p.m. Interment will be at the Golden Gorge Cemetery in the Diamond Creek Community of Whiteriver.
Silver Creek Mortuary of Pinetop handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Rustin and Daniels families, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
