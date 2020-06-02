Roy "Buck" Biddle

Roy Allen "Buck" Biddle died Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center in Show Low, Arizona from a heart ailment that he bravely battled for years. He was 66 years old. Buck, as he was known, was born on a Saturday, June 6, 1953, in Elkton, Cecil County, Maryland, to the late James Henry and Florence Mae (Rhoades) Biddle.
He is survived by his daughter, Trista Biddle; sisters: Gladys Ciskowski, Pat Lively, Brenda Biddle; step-sister, Trudy Keller and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers: Walter, Jimmy, Tommy and Joe as well as his beloved canine companion, SuSu.
The viewing for Buck will begin 10 a.m., Saturday, June 13, at Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 19th Street in Show Low, Arizona, where his funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Immediately following the funeral service there will be a celebration luncheon. Additionally, the concluding graveside service, with Military Honors, will begin promptly at 1 p.m., on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Arlington National Cemetery, 1 Memorial Avenue in Arlington, Virginia. (NOTE: All who are planning to attend the Military Honors service at Arlington National Cemetery for Buck must arrive at the queuing lanes near the Administration Building at the cemetery no later than 12:15 p.m. and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone in attendance must wear a face mask and must provide a government issue ID, i.e., driver's license, passport or ID card. Failure to comply will prevent one's presence at the service.)
Memorial contributions, in Buck's name to: The Submarine Veterans C/O: Silversword Asset Management, 1801 W. Deuce of Clubs, suite 200, Show Low, AZ 85901; The White Mountain Hospice Foundation: P.O. Box 1975, Lakeside, AZ 85929 or to Living Hope Women's Center: 1901 E. Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, AZ 85901.
Buck worked tirelessly in helping these organizations raise tens of thousands of dollars to help those whom are in desperate need. May we, as his community of friends, follow his example and give to these, or to your favorite, charities. Be blessed as you do.
Owens Livingston Mortuary – White Mountain Chapel of Show Low is handling the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or to sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
