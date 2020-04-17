Roy “Buck” Biddle peacefully disembarked from this world on April 12, 2020 in his beloved mountain town of Show Low.
Buck was born in Elkton, Maryland on June 6, 1953. Growing up in a very small town, Buck loved networking and socializing even at a very early age. His sister Gladys notes that he was always a very busy guy, even as a child. He joined the Navy in the '70's, which kept him on the move from state to state. While stationed in San Diego, he met his wife and then transferred to Hawaii where his daughter Trista was born. Buck was an exceptionally devoted father and despite constantly being on the move, he always found the time for several phone calls a day with her.
When Buck moved to Show Low, he knew he had found his home and he certainly left it better than he found it with so many philanthropic efforts, it is nearly impossible to list them all. Buck served on countless local non-profit organization boards including the White Mountain SAFE House and Hospice. He was best known for his role with as a Submarine Veteran with the White Mountain Submarine Base that tirelessly aids nearly every local charity and cause.
Buck was preceded in death by his brothers Walter, Jimmy, Tommy, and Joe, his sister Maryln and his beloved canine companion Su Su.
He is survived by his daughter; Trista, sisters; Gladys Ciskowski of Newark, Delaware, Pat Lively of Ruskin, Florida, Brenda Biddle of Elton, Maryland, step-sister; Trudy Keller of Townsend, Delaware and a host of nieces and nephews.
Due to current circumstances, services will be announced and held at a future date when the many admirers of this great man can attend.
Donations in Buck's memory can be made to the White Mountain Submarine Base.
