Roy Charles Muns passed away in Snowflake, Arizona, on August 9, 2021. Roy was born August 6, 1932, in Compton, California, to Charles Warren Muns and Viola Linda (Doddenhoff) Muns. After his parents' divorce, he lived with his mother and brother, Warren. He loved to work on cars, especially flat head Ford engines. While growing up, Roy had a 1936 Ford coupe he built with a flathead motor and Cadillac hubcaps. After getting his G.E.D., he joined the Navy with his buddy, Clinton, in 1950 and served in the Korean War on the USS Ernest G. Small, a Navy destroyer. He later became a newspaper journeyman pressman. He worked at the L.A. Times, Las Vegas Review Journal plus several other newspapers around the U.S. and Canada. Roy ended up in Phoenix, Arizona with the Arizona Republic. He retired in June of 1998 before his 66th birthday. In June of 2006, he and his wife, Anne, moved to Taylor, Arizona to fully retire and enjoy the weather. His last flathead that he rebuilt was commissioned by his oldest son Donald in 2018-2019.
Roy had fourteen grandchildren and thirty great grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Donald W., Roy D. (Oralia), David E. (Margie), Lynn D. (Daniel Woods). He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Viola, and his wife of twenty-eight years, B. Anne Muns, who passed away on January 2, 2021, and a great grandson, Kip Bulow.
There will be a graveside memorial service on October 16, 2021, at the Taylor Cemetery.
