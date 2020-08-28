Roy K Yazzie Sr., 67 was a lifelong resident of Holbrook, Arizona. He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on August 23, 2020.
Roy is survived by his wife, Carolyn of 47 years; their children Tanya, Sheila (Joe), Roy Jr., and April (Brian). Together they have 13 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Roy was born on October 16, 1952 in Holbrook, Arizona to Kaye and Mildred Yazzie. Roy had nine brothers and eight sisters, which gave him countless nephews and nieces.
Roy was preceded in death by his father, mother, three brothers, and four sisters.
Roy will be missed by many and all who knew him. But mostly his smile and friendliness he offered to everyone.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Holbrook Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Holbrook handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
