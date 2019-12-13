Ruby Efros

Ruby Pearce Efros, 95, died peacefully Dec. 8, 2019, at home in Phoenix. She was born Oct. 9, 1924, in Taylor, to James William Pearce and Gladys Viola Anderson. She married her lifelong companion, Alan Efros, Nov. 25, 1950, who preceded her in death in 2016.
After graduating from Mesa High School at age 16, she completed her studies at Lamson Business College in Phoenix, followed by a successful career as a supervisor at Mountain States Telephone until retiring early to raise her three boys.
She lived a life of service which extended beyond her family and into her church and community ranging from leadership roles in the YMCA Sagamore Club, Cub Scouts, PTA, and working as a volunteer for election polling. She and Alan served three church service missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She was known for her warm smile, cheerful personality, and impeccable organization skills. She will be remembered as a brutal competitor against her grandchildren in any game. She loved music, gardening, learning about new things, discovering new places through travel, reading scripture and living her religion. She enjoyed family history, eating popcorn, and conversation about anything, but especially her family and politics. Almost everyone close to her has fallen victim to one of her famous jalapeno cheese balls.
She is survived by three sons, Randy (Sue), David (Jackie), and Mark (Kally) and her brother, Melvin (Toni). She is the proud grandmother of Michelle (Ian), Andrea (Andrew), Jeff (Misty), Ben, Ryan (Rachel), Daniel (Carly), Angela, Nicole (Jerimiah), Trevor (Haylie), Chandler (Keely), Riley and Rachel, ten great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Monday, Dec. 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Osborn Ward 3102 N. 18th Ave in Phoenix. A viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with funeral services to begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memory Lawn Memorial Park.
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary, 710 W Bethany Home Rd Phoenix, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.