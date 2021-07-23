Ruby Quinn

Ruby Jean Quinn, 84, of Pinetop, AZ passed away peacefully on Friday, July 16, 2021, with loving family at her side.
Ruby was born on January 11, 1937 in Gibson City, IL, to Willard and Julia (Isaacs) Thomason.
She is survived by her husband Larry Quinn of New River, AZ; children Judy Hansens (Richard) of Fisher, IL; John Dale Smith (Patti) of Springhill, FL; Jeri Carley of Champaign, IL; Leah Culbertson (Frank) of Pillager, MN; Maurita Burgett (Donald) of Ft. Worth, TX; Christin McNeil (Shayne) of Chandler, AZ; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren, and her sister Dorothy Lunde of Gibson City, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters, and 2 brothers.
Ruby loved everything about “her mountain” and called it home for 35 years. She had a strong love for God, family and Country. She will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery, Lakeside, AZ on July 22, 2021.
