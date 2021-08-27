Rudy Joe Ramirez, Jr. of Willcox, Arizona passed away in Tucson on August 7, 2021, at the age of 70. He was born in Willcox on October 6, 1950, to Rudy Ramirez and Stella (nee Garcia) Ramirez. Rudy was a retired Postal Supervisor in Show Low, Arizona and a truck driver. He had coached Little League and Bobby Sox and enjoyed going to Rodeo’s to see his grandchildren rodeo. Rudy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served several church callings, but enjoyed being a Sunday School Teacher the most. Survivors include his son Rudy J. Ramirez, III of Willcox and his daughter Shanda (Danny) Merritt of Taylor along with his grandchildren Tanner (Selena) Ramirez, Brianna Merritt, Tyson (Kayla) Ramirez, Daniel Merritt, J.R. Merritt, and Brooklyn Merritt. Rudy is also survived by his great grandchildren Carsen Ramirez, Hunter Ramirez and three more on their way. His mother Stella Ramirez of Willcox and his siblings Cynthia Fuller, Priscilla Miles, and Rosemary Bonnett all Willcox and Randy Ramirez of Holbrook also survives him. Rudy’s previous wife Anita Ramirez is also surviving. He was preceded in death by his father Rudy and his brother Philip. Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Silver Creek Stake Center, in Taylor with viewing one hour prior to the funeral. A final visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021, at Westlawn Chapel in Willcox. Private cremation will follow at Westlawn Crematory. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
