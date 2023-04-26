We are sad to announce the passing of Rudy “Papa” Tafoya, on April 23, 2023. He passed away, surrounded by his loved ones in his home, after a battle with cancer.

Rudy had many jobs, but there was one he mentioned frequently, the concrete build of the Summit Oncology building in Show Low, Arizona. “The walls were four foot thick,” he would say. Unbeknownst to him, many years later he would be diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

