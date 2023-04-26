We are sad to announce the passing of Rudy “Papa” Tafoya, on April 23, 2023. He passed away, surrounded by his loved ones in his home, after a battle with cancer.
Rudy had many jobs, but there was one he mentioned frequently, the concrete build of the Summit Oncology building in Show Low, Arizona. “The walls were four foot thick,” he would say. Unbeknownst to him, many years later he would be diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.
Rudy and Sandra relocated to Lakeside, Arizona in 1994. Rudy spent the last 14 years of his life watching his grandchildren … teaching them to shoot squirrels, climb on the roof of his house, and duck from the cops in his pick-up truck. He had a soft spot in his heart for his grandchildren and enjoyed venturing to the nail salon for pedicures. His stubborn ways will be missed by many.
Rudolph Tafoya was born April 3, 1951, to Lydia and Bill in Winslow, Arizona. He is preceded in death by both parents and his brother, Ernie Tafoya. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; his children and their families; Lisa, Scott, Rudy Jr. (Keri), Justin (Amy), April (Shane); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brothers, Billy Tafoya (Erin), James Tafoya, Arthur Tafoya and sister, Diane Taylor (Greg).
To honor Rudy’s memory, we are holding a celebration of his life on May 6th, 2023, with memorial gathering at 9 a.m. and service at 10 a.m. at Owens Livingston Mortuary in Show Low. We invite anyone who knew him to attend and remember his wonderful life.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
