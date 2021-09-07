Rufus Choate, Pie Town, New Mexico passed away August 22, 2021. Rufus is survived by his children Del (Beverly), Shawn, Ric (Melissa), Susi Kaufman, 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and his dear friend, Jeanie Nelson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Poke and Betty Choate, his brother “Wampy” Choate, and his son Brett Choate.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 in the Datil, NM gymnasium at 11:00 AM (Daylight Savings Time).
