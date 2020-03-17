Russell Coombs, 67, died March 8, 2020, in peace after a long battle with cancer in his home in Snowflake.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Deborah Coombs. He was a loving father to Joshua Coombs and a proud grandfather of Kayrene Coombs. He is also survived by his sisters, Tonya Hines, Linda Kelleher; brother Steve Coombs and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no service. "We will carry his memory in our hearts forever."
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Coombs family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
