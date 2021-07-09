Rustin Cheney III

Rustin “Binx” Clark Cheney III entered eternal rest on June 24, 2021 in Phoenix, AZ. Binx loved to spend time with family and friends, especially his two boys. He loved to do anything that was outdoors. He enjoyed his time working at War Pony Autobody and Towing where he worked on vehicles.
A Viewing was held on July 2, 2021 at 10:00am at Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop, AZ. A Graveside Service followed at noon at the Whiteriver Cemetery in Whiteriver, AZ.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Cheney Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
